‘Paradise’ Season 2 Finale Sees Major Ratings Boost

Paradise Season 2 ended on a high note for the Hulu thriller.

The season finale, which dropped on March 30, racked up 4.3 million views globally in the first three days across Disney+ and Hulu, as per Deadline, marking a 35% ratings boost over the premiere for a season-best audience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s no direct comparison to the Season 1 finale available, as Disney only released seven-day numbers for that episode, announcing at the time that it had drawn 6.3 million viewers in the first week. Overall, Hulu has recorded 13 billion minutes of Paradise streamed by audiences as of Thursday.

(Hulu)

Spoiler alert: Spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Paradise continue below.



In the Season 2 finale of Paradise, Alex was revealed to actually be a quantum A.I. supercomputer created by Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) to help power the doomsday bunker, until it became too powerful and began to disrupt reality.

As the bunker was evacuated, it became evident that Alex needed to be shut down before it did any more damage to the timeline, so while Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) saved Dr. Torabi (Sarah Shahi), Presley (Aliyah Mastin) and James (Percy Daggs IV) from the meltdown, Sinatra stayed behind to go down with the super-computer that she had created.

Sinatra then seemingly met her own end alongside Alex, but not before telling Xavier that there is a second bunker 100 miles away under the Denver airport. But as the finale revealed that Alex already had created a second timeline that was beginning to merge with reality, viewers will have to wait to see what Denver has in store for the survivors of Season 2.

Play video

Last month, Paradise was renewed for a third season, with executive producer and writer John Hoberg implying in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it could be the show’s final season.

“We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward,” Hoberg told the outlet in February, adding that the second season is “setting up that there are a lot of things going on in two different places. And if I were a viewer, I would wonder if those two different things might come together at some point.”

Season 2 starred Brown, Nicholson, Enuka Okuma, Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Mastin, Daggs and Charlie Evans, with recurring guest stars James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers.