✖

Helena Bonham Carter has a chance to win her second Emmy Sunday night, and she might not be wearing anything while delivering her acceptance speech. Carter, who played the late Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance. The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out live on ABC virtually, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

"Don't even ask what I am going to wear," Carter told The Mirror Sunday, before teasing, "Maybe I won't wear anything - that is all." Carter said only her head will be visible from her home in the U.K. "I will just have my head on and cause a sensation," she said. If she were walking the red carpet tonight and were asked who designed her outfit, she would respond, "Me!"

If Carter wins an Emmy Sunday night, it will be her first win at the Primetime Emmys and second Emmy overall. In 2010, she won an International Emmy for the U.K. TV movie Enid. Carter also has Primetime Emmy nominations for Burton and Taylor (2013), Live from Baghdad (2002), and Merlin (1998). Carter also has an Oscar nomination for playing Margaret's mother, the Queen Mother, in The King's Speech.

Carter has to come out on top in a challenging field of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominees. The other stars up for the award are Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Julia Garner (Ozark), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Sarah Snook (Succession), Thandie Newton (Westworld), and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale). Newton won the award in 2018 and Garner won last year.

The Crown Season 3 already took home the Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes at the Creative Arts Emmys. On Sunday night, it is up for six awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. Olivia Colman is up for Outstanding Lead Actress for playing Queen Elizabeth II. Benjamin Caron and Jessica Hobbs are competing for the Outstanding Directing award, while Peter Morgan was nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

The other nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are Ozark, Stranger Things, Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, Succession, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Mandalorian. The Outstanding Comedy Series field includes Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, Insecure, Schitt's Creek, The Komsinsky Method, The Good Place, What We Do In The Shadows, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.