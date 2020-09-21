Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston Hosts Mini 'Friends' Reunion With Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

After having to put out a fire early on during the 2020 Primetime Emmys Sunday night, Jennifer Aniston rushed home before the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category came up so she could receive her award in person if she won. Aniston was not alone though, as she was joined by her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Ozarks star Jason Bateman, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama, crashed the reunion. Friends fans at home were excited by the mini-reunion, which should help tide everyone over until the HBO Max reunion special is finally filmed.

Aniston told host Jimmy Kimmel she "barely" made it home, when suddenly Cox popped into the frame. Kimmel was shocked to see her, and surprised to learn Cox and Ansison 'live' together. Aniston was shocked to see he was surprised. "We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy," Aniston said. Kudrow then popped in. "Where else would I live?" Kudrow asked. Bateman also popped in behind the trio, with Kimmel jokingly referring to him as Ross. Aniston and her friends had to leave the shot though, once their dinner was done.

Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow have reunited before, showing up in each others' Instagram posts, alongside their Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry in the past. They were all supposed to film a reunion special for HBO Max's launch on May 27, but the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schwimmer told Jimmy Fallon in July that they hoped to film in the middle of August, but nothing was set in stone. Aniston herself told Deadline in August the project was moved again. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period," Aniston said. "That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."