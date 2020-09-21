Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston Played Firefighter to Kick Off Show With Jimmy Kimmel

The 72nd Primetime Emmys were bound to be strange due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it started with a moment that could have gone very wrong for host Jimmy Kimmel and presenter Jennifer Aniston. The Morning Show star came to the set to present the Oustanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Award, with Kimmel making a joke about how the winners' envelope needed to be completely sanitized. The germs even had to be burned off, forcing Anison to play firefighter in high-heels and a black dress.

Before Kimmel could allow Aniston to open the envelope, he sprayed it with disinfectant, then put it in a trash can with crumpled-up paper. He then lit it on fire, so a stagehand gave Aniston a fire extinguisher. She appeared to put the fire out, but it kept coming back! The fire flared up, even reaching Kimmel's chin before a crew member yelled to Aniston to put it out. "Oh shoot!" she said, then sprayed the fire again before it finally came out.

After the fire finally went out, the envelope continued to smoke. Kimmel told Aniston she had to go home in order to get her Emmy if she won later on for The Morning Show, so she ran off the set and Kimmel announced Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara as the Outstanding Lead Actress winner. The scene shocked fans at home. Many were a little surprised to see Aniston and Kimmel so close to a real fire.