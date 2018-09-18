‘Rick and Morty’ Characters Crash Emmys Ceremony to Present Award

Rick and Morty might be animated characters, but the AdultSwim stars still presented an award at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Everyone that takes one of these home is a monster. #Emmys2018 pic.twitter.com/2RKWdhrx7p — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 18, 2018

The characters popped up to present the Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you very much. Nobody knows reality more than us, cause no one’s went to more realities,” Morty said as the do entered.

Rick and Morty made it to the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/FZjTh0HTsA — IGN (@IGN) September 18, 2018

“This is a living Emmy, you are looking at it before [it’s mounted],” Rick, holding an alien Emmy, said.

“Rick, you’re ruining the night,” Morty replied.

“Everyone who takes one of these home is a monster!” Rick said, undeterred. Rick then said the living Emmy is rooting for shows like Atlanta, since those series have less crew members, so less of its friends have to die.

Then, the award went to RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul himself accepted the award, along with his crew, but did not mention Rick or Morty.

Earlier this month, Rick and Morty won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program for the first time. The series beat such heavyweights as South Park and The Simpsons, as well as Bob’s Burgers and Big Hero 6 The Series.

Rick and Morty was created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who voices both titular characters. The series centers on a mad scientist named Rick Sanchez and his not-so-bright grandson Morty Smith. Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer and Chris Parnell are also part of the cast.

The series was recently renewed for 70 new episodes, more than doubling the entire number of already-produced episodes. However, it was mired in controversy after a 2009 pilot Harmon created, showing the rape of a baby doll. Harmon later deleted his Twitter account and apologized.

“At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy,” AdultSwim said in a statement. “The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgement and does not reflect the type of content we seek out. Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.”

Photo credit: AdultSwim