Emily VanCamp Secretly Gives Birth to Daughter

The Resident star Emily VanCamp has given birth to her first child. VanCamp and her husband, actor Josh Bowman, recently welcomed a daughter, Iris, after keeping her pregnancy a secret. "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," VanCamp wrote alongside a series of black and white photos on Instagram. "Our hearts are full."

VanCamp and Bowman met on the set of their show, Revenge, and started dating in 2011. They got engaged in 2017. “He did good,” VanCamp told Entertainment Tonight of Bowman's proposal. "It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful." The low key couple tied the knot in 2018.

VanCamp explained to PEOPLE after their engagement that she and Bowman were in no hurry to get married, taking their time in their careers before expanding their family. "We got engaged and then both hit the ground running with work," VanCamp explained. "We’re not in a rush and we’re not in the wedding planning zone. I think once we start it’ll go quickly hopefully, but we’re both very focused on our work, so the little time we have together, we just want to be together."

"Once I’m done doing The Resident I want to have some good solid family time, do some traveling and just try to stay present and enjoy every moment," she added. In 2014, VanCamp told Meredith Vieira she would like to have children in the future. "Yes, absolutely, especially when your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon," she said at the time. "But I’m just happy being an auntie right now."

VanCamp is best known for her role on Revenge and playing Sharon Carter/Agent 13 in Marvel's Captain America movies and on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She also stars as Nicolette Nevin in Fox's medical drama >The Resident, which kicks off its fifth season in the fall. Her other credits include Brothers & Sisters, Everwood, the 2010 Ben-Hur miniseries, and The Girl In The Book. As for Bowman, he played Jack The Ripper in the short-lived series Time After Time and appeared in an episode of Doctor Who.