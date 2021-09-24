‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Reveals First Look in New Sneak Peek Photos

Netflix‘s romantic comedy Emily In Paris Is returning for a second season, and the streaming service released some first look photos at the fashion, romance, and hijinks of season 2. While the show definitely faced some well-deserved criticism, enough people watched Emily In Paris for Netflix to order more episodes, so viewers will just have to see what dilemmas Lily Collins’ Emily finds herself in this season.

Emily In Paris faced quite a bit of backlash, between the protagonist’s propensity to fail upward to the unrealistic depictions of French culture, but Collins took It all In stride. In the November 2020 cover story for Vogue Arabia, Collins said that she is opting to look on the bright side of the criticism, stating that “as disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift.” Although she refrained from putting too much focus on the backlash the series has received, she said that the criticism is an opportunity to “improve.”

Season two will all be about fresh starts, whether that’s with a new love interest or some new insane fashion. In Netflix’s first look photos, the drama and the fashion continue to be eye-catching.

Emily on Instagram

Emily inexplicably becomes an internet sensation with a massive Instagram following growing seemingly overnight, so we’ll see if season 2 continues her trajectory as an influencer.

The City of Love

Emily faced a number of romantic entanglements in season one, and surely there will be many more sexual escapades as she enjoys another year in Paris.

Emily on the Job

Emily faced an uphill road with her French coworkers, but will her power-clashing outfits continue to win them over?

Emily in Love

Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) fought against their sexual attraction for the entire season due to his having a girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat). However, they eventually gave In and slept together when he thought he was moving away to start a restaurant. Drama is sure to ensue now that his funding came through to stay in Paris.

Friendship in France

Mindy (Ashley Park) was Emily’s first friend In Paris, so hopefully season 2 will explore her decision to chase her musical dreams.

Emily in the Office

Emily still has a long way to go to win over her French boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Emily in a Love Triangle

Can Emily and Camille maintain their friendship even though Emily slept with her boyfriend?