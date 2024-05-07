'Elsbeth': The Investigation Into Captain Wagner is Getting Close to Launch (Exclusive Clip)

This week's new Elsbeth will dig deeper into the investigation into Captain Wagner, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In Season 1, Episode 8, "Artificial Genius," Wagner hatches a plan to fight the D.O.J. investigation, which is looking into whether or not Wendell Pierce's character is corrupt and taking kickbacks. It was the sole reason why Elsbeth was in New York in the first place, but now it's possible that someone could be setting him up.

In the exclusive clip, it's revealed that Lieutenant Noonan had specific documents with only Wagner's signature, making him accountable. While Elsbeth doesn't know exactly how long they have until a full investigation is launched, she does say he doesn't have much time. Whether or not Wagner did what they say he did, he points out that an investigation will have an impact on numerous things, such as Claudia's career and the foundation. Wagner then talked about needing to be perfect in order to be trusted, and he wants to get ahead of this.

While Elsbeth suggested he go see Noonan, Wagner isn't so sure he's the man he once knew. "That man doesn't exist," Wagner says. Elsbeth also said she wants to help, but considering she was conspiring against him, Wagner isn't so sure about that. It sounds like things are going to be getting intense with the Wagner situation, and there is no way of knowing just how it will go down.

That will not be all that will be happening on the episode. You star Elizabeth Lail is also set to guest star as the young CEO of a location-based crime alert app who murders a journalist and uses her app to divert authorities and create a phony killer. A lot will be going on in the episode and it will be unpredictable as to how it goes. There are a total of three episodes left to air for Season 1, meaning they are going to be as intense as ever, especially when it comes to the Captain Wagner storyline.

The good news is that Elsbeth Season 2 is happening, so it will be interesting to see how and if the Season 1 finale sets up Season 2 and if the Wagner storyline will continue into next season or get solved beforehand. Fans will just have to tune in to the new episode airing this Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens.