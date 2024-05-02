'Elsbeth': Elizabeth Lail Heads to the CBS Series in Exclusive First Look

After Elsbeth was renewed for Season 2, the CBS series is continuing to churn out guest stars, with Elizabeth Lail up next. In a PopCulture.com exclusive first look at the new episode, "Artificial Genius, airing next Thursday, May 9, the You alum joins Elsbeth as a young CEO responsible for a murder.

Per CBS, the logline reads, "Elsbeth goes to battle with artificial intelligence when Quinn (Elizabeth Lail), the young CEO of a location-based crime alert app, murders a journalist and uses her app to divert authorities and create a phony killer. Meanwhile, Wagner hatches a plan to fight the D.O.J. investigation."

(Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Lail can most recently be seen in 2023's Five Nights at Freddy's, but she is also most known for the stalker drama You, ABC's fantasy drama Once Upon a Time, and short-lived Freeform slasher Dead of Summer. She also appeared on Robot Chicken, Ordinary Joe, Gossip Girl, The Blacklist, and even Elsbeth's predecessor, The Good Fight, as a different character in an episode in 2018.

She is the latest guest star to hit Elsbeth, and it's only the first season. The series previously had Gina Gershon, Keegan-Michael Key, Blair Underwood, Stephen Moyer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Retta, and Jane Krakowski. There's no telling who else could possibly appear on the series, both in these final episodes and in the upcoming second season. Whether or not any of those guest stars will also include any familiar faces from The Good Wife or The Good Fight still remains to be seen, but hopefully that happens in the near future.

(Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The one thing that makes Elsbeth stand out is that it uses the inverted detective story and shows the murder and the murderer at the beginning. Now that the logline is also revealing the murderer right off the bat, it will surely make the episode interesting. Not only that, but tapping into the "deepfake" trend will make it that much more entertaining as well, and there is no way of knowing how it will all go down.

Make sure to watch Elizabeth Lail on a new episode of Elsbeth next Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. It's going to be an entertaining episode and one you won't want to miss out on. These last few episodes of the season are going to be insane, fun, and definitely unpredictable.