‘Elsbeth’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Lineup

Elsbeth is going big for Season 3.

CBS has released a new trailer for the upcoming season, and the star power is in full force.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailer includes new looks at Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, David Cross, Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Richter, Julia Fox, William Jackson Harper, and Sarah Steele in their guest starring roles. And that’s not even all of them. The series is known for bringing in some big guest stars, with the Season 3 premiere having four of them following the star-studded Season 2 finale, including Colbert, Sedaris, and Richter.

In the premiere episode, “Yes, And…” airing on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET, “Elsbeth dives into the world of late-night comedy when backstage tensions rise between a talk show host (Colbert), his head writer Laurel (Sedaris), and her on-air sidekick husband, Mickey (Richter). Also, Elsbeth meets a new police officer (Lindsay Mendez) who is an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock.”

Elsbeth’s guest lineup keeps growing for the third season. As previously mentioned and can be seen in the trailer, fans can also expect The Good Wife alum Sarah Steele to reprise her role as Marissa Gold in an upcoming episode. Details surrounding her episode and why Marissa is in New York have not been released, but more information should be revealed in the coming weeks, along with many other guest star details.

Pictured (L-R): Amy Sedaris as Laurel Hammond-Muntz and Andy Richter as Mickey Muntz Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Carrie Preston stars in the procedural as the titular Elsbeth Tascioni alongside Wendell Pierce, who plays Captain Charles Wagner. Elsbeth will be down a series regular, as Carra Patterson will not be returning as Detective Kaya Blanke, at least, not right now. She stepped down as a series regular ahead of the Season 2 finale, but she will be back in a guest role. So, fans have not seen the last of Kaya just yet.

Elsbeth was renewed for Season 3 in February. The premiere episode will air on Sunday, Oct. 12, but then the series will go back to its regular slot on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes will stream on Paramount+ the following day, where both seasons are currently available. Elsbeth is getting a lot of guest stars for the new season, and fans won’t want to miss a second of it. From the looks of the trailer, there will be a lot to look forward to.