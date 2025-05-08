6 Fan Favorite Guest Stars Return in ‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 Finale Teaser

Elsbeth’s star-studded season finale is this week, and fans got their first look at some of the guest stars in a new teaser.

CBS released a sneak peek for Thursday’s episode, “Ramen Holiday,” with a total of six guest stars included.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip sees Elsbeth getting acquainted with her new digs in prison after getting arrested in last week’s penultimate episode when she went overboard to catch a killer. As the guard leads her to her cell, she passes numerous criminals she helped put away, including Stephen Moyer’s Alex Modarian, from the very first episode. She also passes by Arian Moayed’s Joe Dillon, Elizabeth Lail’s Quinn Powell, Mary-Louise Parker’s Freya Frostad, Gna Gershon’s Dr. Vanessa Holmes, and Retta’s Margo Clarke.

André De Shields will also be reprising his role as Matteo Hart, along with Ethan Slater as Officer Reese Chandler. It was announced in March that Elsbeth was going to be bringing back a handful of past guest stars for the Season 2 finale. And the only way to do that would be to pout Elsbeth in prison right along with them. But the episode will see one of those murderers getting killed, and fans will have to find out who is killed and who did it and why when the episode premieres.

Showrunner Jonathan Tolins spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect for the finale, saying that Elsbeth is “behind bars with several of the people she put there, who are not happy to see her. Once again, she finds herself having to investigate a murder.” There will also be a musical number, and a promo for the episode revealed that it will be a take on “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago, which will certainly be something to look forward to.

There is no telling how the Season 2 finale will go, but fans won’t have to wait very long. The season finale airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode will also likely set up the third season in some way, even if it’s not big. Carra Patterson is stepping down as series regular, but she is still appearing as Detective Kaya Blanke in the finale. She is still going to appear in Season 3 as a guest star, so she won’t be going away forever.