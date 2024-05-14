'Elsbeth': Captain Wagner's Investigation Heats Up (Exclusive Clip)

The first season of Elsbeth is nearing its end and the investigation into Captain Wagner is only getting more intense. In an exclusive PopCulture.com sneak peek, Elsbeth has to further pretend she hasn't told Wagner anything while feeding him intel and keeping him updated on it all. In Season 1, Episode 9, "Sweet Justice," airing on May 16, Elsbeth and Captain Wagner join forces to expose the real criminal after learning that the D.O.J. investigation is close to an indictment.

In the exclusive clip above, Elsbeth speaks to Celetano on the phone, who tells her that they're moving forward with the investigation. Since they have Wagner's signature on every document, it's enough. After getting off the phone, Wagner wonders how bad it is, and Elsbeth doesn't give him a straight answer, but her expression says otherwise. Wagner keeps asking about the investigation, but Elsbeth switches the subject to paint choices for her bathroom. At the same time, though, Elsbeth subtly tells him that Celetano is moving forward with the indictment, and Wagner is not happy.

The investigation into Wendell Pierce's Captain Wagner was definitely a twist at the end of the series finale. It was the real reason why Elsbeth was in New York and working with the NYPD in the first place. While it seemed like Wagner was a corrupt cop, it was recently revealed that someone else may be trying to frame him. There are theories, but it hasn't been proven, as well as why it would happen in the first place. Now that Kaya also knows, along with Wagner, there's no telling what could happen and what the end result will be, but it will not be easy.

Elsewhere in "Sweet Justice," Succession star Arian Moayed plays the owner of an exclusive cocktail bar who decides to seek revenge on his favorite patron's behalf after hearing her talk about being bullied in college. However, his desire for justice leads to a deadly mistake, leaving Elsbeth and Kaya to connect the dots.

It seems like Elsbeth will be pretty busy in this week's episode. Between the case and the D.O.J. investigation, it will be a lot for her to handle, but it's also nothing she can't handle. The investigation into Wagner was bound to get bigger, especially as the season wraps up. There's no telling what will happen, so fans will want to tune in this Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see how the episode goes down.