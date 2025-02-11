‘Elsbeth’: A Video Art Installation is at the Center of a Murder in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Sparks are flying in the Valentine’s Day episode of Elsbeth, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Tiny Town,” airing Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Sparks fly between Elsbeth and a handsome Scottish musician named Angus (Ioan Gruffudd) after he witnesses a murder through a video art installation linking Manhattan with his tiny seaside town. The two join forces to solve the case together from across the pond.”

In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth talks to Angus on the phone while looking at him through the art installation, trying to get more information on what had happened. But that was after Elsbeth got distracted by adorable goats. From what Angus was saying, it seems like the murder was due to some jealousy and fighting, with chocolates involved. Romance can certainly be dangerous, especially on the most romantic holiday of the year.

It will be interesting to see what happens, not only with the murder case but between Elsbeth and the handsome Scottish musician. Even just from that first phone call, it’s certainly clear that there are sparks flying. Whether it’s because it’s Valentine’s Day or if there is just something brewing between the two of them, it will be fun to see just how it all goes down. You never know what could happen on the romantic holiday, anyway. No matter how far apart they are.

At the very least, this will be a good break for Elsbeth following the Van Ness case. After the case was made public and it was revealed she was one of the lawyers that handled the messy divorce in Chicago, she’s been struggling and was very vulnerable while at a wellness center in the midseason premiere. While things have gotten a bit better, it probably still hasn’t been as easy for her. A handsome Scottish musician might just be the perfect distraction for her.

There will be a lot to look forward to in this week’s new episode of Elsbeth and the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above and tune in to a brand new episode of Elsbeth, “Tiny Town,” this Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of Matlock. All episodes are streaming now on Paramount+.