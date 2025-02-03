‘Elsbeth’: Michael Emerson Returns as Corrupt Judge Milton Crawford in Season 2, Episode 12 Exclusive First Look

Michael Emerson is returning as Judge Milton Crawford, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. In the episode “Foiled Again,” airing on Feb. 20, “While investigating the mysterious death of a college admissions officer, Elsbeth finds herself fencing with Lawrence Grey (Matthew Broderick), an independent educational consultant who promises an Ivy League future to high-paying clients and their painfully average kids. The case also causes Elsbeth and Teddy to question how well she prepared him for the real world.”

While CBS has already released photos of Broderick and his son, James Wilkie Broderick, appearing on-screen for the first time ever, PopCulture has exclusive photos of Emerson as the corrupt judge, and there is no telling what will go down. The Van Ness case is now out in the world and the murder case that Crawford was overseeing could be getting reopened, he could very well be out for blood.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Michael Emerson as Judge Milton Crawford Photo: CBS

In the new images, Judge Crawford and Elsbeth seem to be having a meeting of some sort in the car, and there are a number of ways that meeting could. Elsbeth is on to Crawford, knowing that he is not what he seems to be. And since Crawford is connected to the Van Ness case, this could get pretty messy between them and it will be exciting to see what happens. One thing for sure is that neither of them will be backing down without a fight.

Elsbeth returned on Jan. 30 from its hiatus, and it carried on the cliffhanger of the Van Ness case, revealing the lawyers involved, which included Elsbeth. She broke down from the weight of it all while at a wellness center for a case, and it was a pretty vulnerable scene. Seeing how much it’s affecting her while still trying to keep up the perky façade is hard, but since she is meeting with Crawford, she seems to be as determined as ever.

There will be a lot to look forward to when “Foiled Again” premieres on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET, especially when it comes to Michael Emerson’s return as Judge Milton Crawford. But for now, new episodes of Elsbeth air on Thursdays, streaming the next day on Paramount+. All episodes are currently streaming.