‘Elsbeth’: A Case Takes Elsbeth to a Funeral Home Owned by David Alan Grier in Season 2, Episode 17 Exclusive First Look

An upcoming episode of Elsbeth will guest star David Alan Grier, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

In “Four Body Problem,” airing on Thursday, Apr. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Elsbeth visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya’s new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Ethan Slater).”

Pictured (L-R): David Alan Grier as Clark Greene Jr. and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

In the exclusive photos, Grier’s Arthur seems to be spending a lot of time with Elsbeth and even trying to get her into her own coffin. But it should be fun to see what kind of character he’s playing and what exactly happened to his nephew. Whether he had anything to do with it is unknown, but Elsbeth can certainly be unpredictable, and that’s what makes it all the more entertaining.

Additionally, Grier is not the only guest star. Although there are not any pictures as of yet, Slater, fresh off of his role as Boq in the Oscar-nominated movie musical Wicked, is now a police officer rather than a student at Shiz University. It’s going to be an adjustment for Elsbeth now that Kaya’s a detective, and there is no telling how Officer Chandler will work out. It’s unknown if this could turn into something more, but it might all depend on how Elsbeth does with Chandler. Sometimes, these new characters aren’t at all what they may seem. But it will be something else that fans can look forward to. Perhaps there will even be some Wicked references popping up.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Elsbeth’s list of guest stars just keep growing. On top of Grier and Slater, other guest stars for Season 2 have included Tracey Ullman, Alyssa Milano, Jordana Brewster, Rob Riggle, Laurie Metcalf, Eric McCormack, Nathan Lane, and more. Carrie Preston’s husband Michel Emerson has also been recurring as corrupt judge Milton Crawford. With a few episodes still left this season, there are likely still some more surprise guest stars to come, as well as in the upcoming third season.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 17, “Four Body Problem,” premieres on Thursday, Apr. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. All episodes are currently available on the streamer.