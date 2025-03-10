‘Elsbeth’: Tracey Ullman Guest Stars as Kaya’s Detective Dreams Get Closer in Season 2, Episode 15 Exclusive First Look

Elsbeth is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. In “I See… Murder,” airing this Thursday, Mar. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Elsbeth matches wits with a professional psychic (Tracey Ullman) after the stepson of one of her wealthy clients is found murdered in Central Park. Meanwhile, Kaya’s dreams of becoming a detective may come true.”

In new images, Elsbeth and Kaya are as happy as ever, possibly after finding out the status of Kaya’s detective dreams. There is also a look at Ullman’s character, who seems to be a pretty interesting one. Seeing her and Preston matching wits will be entertaining and there is no telling what will happen.

Pictured (L-R): Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Ullman is the latest guest star to grace Elsbeth this season. The series has also brought on Alyssa Milano, Jordana Brewster, Laurie Metcalf, Jenn Lyon, Vanessa Williams, Nathan Lane, and Rob Riggle, just to name a few. Additionally, Preston’s husband, Michael Emerson, has been recurring as corrupt Judge Milton Crawford, who has been causing some trouble for Elsbeth, to say the least. It’s a question as to who else will be joining the fun this season, but there are many more episodes to look forward to.

As far as Kaya’s potential promotion to detective goes, it’s been a long time coming. Carra Preston’s police officer showed off her skills during Season 1, and although being a detective was delayed at the beginning of the season due to some classes, she’s gone over the final hurdle, and it looks like this could finally be it for her, which will be exciting to see. When she becomes detective, it should be fun to see how things change at work.

Pictured (L-R): Tracey Ullman as Marilyn, Jill Eikenberry as Phyllis, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

As per usual, the new episode of Elsbeth will be an entertaining ride that fans won’t want to miss out on. This show can certainly be unpredictable, but that’s what makes it fun. Make sure to tune in to a new episode of Elsbeth this Thursday, Mar. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. The series has been renewed for a third season, so there are many more episodes and fun guest stars to look forward to for at least another year, and you never know what could happen or who could show up.