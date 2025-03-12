‘Elsbeth’: Tracey Ullman Makes Some Psychic Observations in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tracey Ullman is guest starring in tomorrow’s Elsbeth and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “I See… Murder,” airing this Thursday, Mar. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Elsbeth matches wits with a professional psychic (Tracey Ullman) after the stepson of one of her wealthy clients is found murdered in Central Park. Meanwhile, Kaya’s dreams of becoming a detective may come true.”

In the exclusive clip, Ullman, as psychic Marilyn, comes barging in as Jill Eikenberry’s Phyllis is talking to Elsbeth, Kaya, and Captain Wagner. While Marilyn goes on about “the things that have happened here,” Wagner begins to excuse himself but not before Marilyn tells him his spirit is “practically screaming” at her. She points out some interesting observation and it’s clear that Wagner is hiding something. But he just leaves before more is revealed.

Just from the clip, you can already tell that Ullman is really going to be entertaining as a psychic and there is no telling what will happen. It’s sure to be as entertaining as ever, especially if she’s able to point out some observations not just about Wagner but of others. And what exactly she brought up about Captain Wagner is unknown, but it looked like he knew what she was talking about but wasn’t too talkative about it. It will make things even more interesting. It’s not just the case that fans will be able to look forward to.

Meanwhile, it’s also exciting to know that Kaya is getting closer to her detective dreams. She’s had to jump through a lot of hoops to become a detective including taking classes, taking the exam, and a lot of waiting. It was only just a matter of time before she became a detective, and it sounds like that might finally happen. As long as there are no other obstacles in the way.

As always, Elsbeth is unpredictable but always fun to watch, and this week’s episode is no exception. Make sure to watch the sneak peek for “I See… Murder” above and watch it tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of Matlock. There are sure to be more fun guest stars as Season 2 continues, and with Season 3 on the way, there will be even more to look forward to.