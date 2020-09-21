Ellen DeGeneres Speaks out About Show's Toxic Workplace Controversy and Social Media Weighs In

On Monday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show returned — beginning with a monologue about the alleged "toxic workplace" cultivated in part by the talk show host herself. Ellen DeGeneres took the stage with a speech about the allegations against her this summer, acknowledging that many people watching might not be regular viewers of her show. Social media had mixed reactions to DeGeneres and her return to the air.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected," DeGeneres said. She was referring to the reports from current and former employees that sexual harassment, racism and plain old mean-spirited humor were present on the set of the show, going back years. Some also said that DeGeneres herself is not as "kind" as she comes off on stage. The story began with one explosive report by BuzzFeed News.

Today we’re starting a new chapter. pic.twitter.com/PvpZXnXLv5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 21, 2020

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show," DeGeneres said. "This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres."

Still, DeGeneres' monologue focused on "starting a new chapter," and assuring fans that the production has already "made the necessary changes." That was likely a reference to the producers who have been fired or left the show voluntarily. As for DeGeneres' personal behavior, she could only refute the reports.

"The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things," she explained. "Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress... This is me, and my intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I'm so sorry for that."

DeGeneres' monologue made the rounds on social media throughout the morning, garnering responses that ranged from sympathy to sarcasm. While her public address was inevitable, it caught some off guard after the story had sat dormant for months. Here is a look at the responses to DeGeneres' return.