Ellen DeGeneres Speaks out About Show's Toxic Workplace Controversy and Social Media Weighs In
On Monday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show returned — beginning with a monologue about the alleged "toxic workplace" cultivated in part by the talk show host herself. Ellen DeGeneres took the stage with a speech about the allegations against her this summer, acknowledging that many people watching might not be regular viewers of her show. Social media had mixed reactions to DeGeneres and her return to the air.
"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected," DeGeneres said. She was referring to the reports from current and former employees that sexual harassment, racism and plain old mean-spirited humor were present on the set of the show, going back years. Some also said that DeGeneres herself is not as "kind" as she comes off on stage. The story began with one explosive report by BuzzFeed News.
Today we’re starting a new chapter. pic.twitter.com/PvpZXnXLv5— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 21, 2020
"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show," DeGeneres said. "This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres."
Still, DeGeneres' monologue focused on "starting a new chapter," and assuring fans that the production has already "made the necessary changes." That was likely a reference to the producers who have been fired or left the show voluntarily. As for DeGeneres' personal behavior, she could only refute the reports.
"The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things," she explained. "Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress... This is me, and my intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I'm so sorry for that."
DeGeneres' monologue made the rounds on social media throughout the morning, garnering responses that ranged from sympathy to sarcasm. While her public address was inevitable, it caught some off guard after the story had sat dormant for months. Here is a look at the responses to DeGeneres' return.
Sympathy
prevnext
Anyone else seeing this & actually want to cry? I feel so bad for her. None of us are ever perfect & we all make poor & awful decisions but we shouldn't completely assassinate someone else's good character & write them off completely.— ~lauz (@paris_rivierra) September 21, 2020
'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing'
Ohh look out ..the old wolf in sheep's clothing is back.. you haven't changed at all .... your only sorry caus you got called out .— Tuka (@Tuka10377885) September 21, 2020
prevnext
so full of shit. talking bout "growing" and "learning" like what??? you've been doing this shit to people you've worked with for more than a decade.. you're only sorry cause you got caught https://t.co/URXHTtrfX3— sam (@cadyslipgloss) September 21, 2020
Why is She Working?
cancel her already... why does she get to keep her career?— Joe (@joeahh) September 21, 2020
prevnext
if she was truly sorry, she would've cancelled the show 🥰 https://t.co/mEsogcc6l1— ovee !! (@mystayfied133) September 21, 2020
Responsibility
prevnext
Here we have a carefully crafted statement where @TheEllenShow absolves herself of all responsibility. "Things happened on this show... "! Yeah, Right!
Scroll down to see so called followers making excuses for her behaviour! https://t.co/PqXlOpg5om— moreON movies (@moreON_movies) September 21, 2020
Rich
prevnext
"Never should have happened" yet happened behind the scenes for several years until you got caught and your $300 million livelihood was threatened. This monologue just comes off as a plea saying "please keep me rich!!!!!" https://t.co/dZ1sP9cdNj— Joey (@HargadonJoey) September 21, 2020
Ratings
prevnext
why does she still have a show ain’t nobody watching that ma— ً (@slatersgrande) September 21, 2020
What Crime?
prev
I still say she didn’t owe us this. Not being nice is not a reason to be canceled. What the fuck is the problem again? Last time I checked everyone hates there job or their boss at one point or another. Get over and go work somewhere else. This is so crazy to me... https://t.co/eoh6S8qKoY— Don B (@theeDonB) September 21, 2020