Ellen DeGeneres: Fans Dig up James Corden's Controversies After He's Floated as Host's Replacement

After news surfaced that The Late Late Show host James Corden was being considered as a replacement for Ellen DeGeneres if she leaves her daytime talk show, his critics began reviving Corden's own controversies. DeGeneres is in the middle of a toxic workplace scandal, as WarnerMedia investigates The Ellen DeGeneres Show's executive producers. The Emmy-winning host has apologized to her staff and vowed to make changes in the future.

NBC insiders told The Sun on Sunday that Corden is at the top of NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy's wish list and is a "huge fan" of the CBS star. Telegdy is reportedly on the executive team overseeing the Ellen investigation, even though NBC is not directly involved in the production. Ellen is produced by Warner Bros.' Telepictures and is distributed by Warner Bros. It does air on several NBC-owned stations around the country though.

"This issue has fast-tracked everything and made everyone look at the future today," the insider told The Sun. "James Corden was being eyed for Ellen's job in the long term before any of this came to light." The insider said Corden would "freshen up daytime" and would be "allowed to build a new afternoon era." Corden has not commented on the situation. Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner also shot down speculation that the show is being canceled.

In light of this news, Corden's critics brought up the British comedian's own controversies. Corden rose to fame on Gavin & Stacey and gained international attention in 2011 when he created his first Carpool Karaoke sketch, which featured George Michael. In 2015, he replaced Craig Ferguson as The Late Lake Show host, and CBS later picked Corden to host the Tony Awards twice and the Grammys twice.