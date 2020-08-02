James Corden Eyed as Ellen DeGeneres' Potential Replacement, Report Claims

✖

James Corden is rumored to be the possible successor for Ellen DeGeneres as the talk show host faces scrutiny for her workplace behavior. Dozens of employees have now come forward to say that DeGeneres allowed racism, sexual harassment and bullying to go on in the work place. While most reports indicate that DeGeneres is not going anywhere, The Sun reported on Sunday that if she did, Corden would be next in line.

Insiders at NBC reportedly said that Corden has considered "the long-term successor" to DeGeneres even before this scandal broke. They added that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy is a "huge fan of James," and has had him "high on his wanted list for talent and a long term replacement for Ellen." Telegdy is also a part of the team investigating the allegations against DeGeneres, including claims that she protected writers who had made "racist comments" and solicited oral sex from employees.

"James Corden was being eyed for Ellen's job in the long term before any of this came to light," the anonymous source said. "This issue has fast tracked everything and made everyone look at the future today. Now this shocking new development places a spotlight on the next step."

Still, the insider seemed to acknowledge that DeGeneres is not in immediate danger of being ousted any time soon. On Saturday, The New York Post obtained an internal email from NBC indicating that DeGeneres will be returning to work this month. The Sun's source suggested that the network might try to grab the entertainer in the years to come, when his current contract expires.

"James and his team have been trailblazers in modern TV, taking the once considered graveyard chat show slot into a cutting edge format with huge online, social media and global recognition," they said. "In five years he went from unknown to A-list star and creative. Currently his CBS deal is only contracted until 2022 after he turned down a five year deal. Paul is a huge fan of what James does on screen. He already has a huge devoted audience, global appeal and is loved by Hollywood."

"Replacing Ellen was always going to be a tough challenge, but he is a natural fit and easy transition," they concluded. "James would freshen up daytime and with a free hand would be allowed to build a new afternoon era."

DeGeneres has been accused by employees of being rude and vindictive behind the scenes, with some claiming that her on-air persona is just a front. Some say that she has allowed sexual harassment and racism to go on on the set of her show. DeGeneres has apologized publicly. Corden currently hosts The Late Late Show on CBS.