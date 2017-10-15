James Corden Apologizes After Harvey Weinstein Jokes

Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017

Late Late Show host James Corden is apologizing after going too far with his jokes about Harvey Weinstein and sexual assault.

On Friday night, Corden emceed the amfAR gala in Los Angeles and made light of the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein by several in the business.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Another Woman Comes Forward With Detailed Assault Allegation Against Harvey Weinstein

While the quips received a mixed response in the room, two of the Hollywood executive’s victims, Rose McGowan and Asia Argento took to Twitter to slam Corden.

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles https://t.co/0SujRNCzd9 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 15, 2017

Corden began the evening by joking about Weinstein’s heinous actions over the course of 20 years.

“Right here in L.A., it’s so beautiful Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage,” he said.

After hearing the mixed response from guests, he added, “I don’t know whether that groan was that you like that joke or you don’t like that joke. If you don’t like that joke you should probably leave now.”

Though nobody left, Corden continued and pushed the boundaries of sensitivity.

More: Kate Beckinsale Worries Rejecting Harvey Weinstein Hurt Her Career

“It has been weird this week watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, its weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water,” he said.

Corden also made light of TV reporter Lauren Sivan’s account, who alleges Weinstein masturbated in front of her and ejaculated into a potted plant.

“Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest,” he said.

Receiving a fair amount of backlash from the victims and women who relate to sexual assault in their degree, Corden himself took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to apologize for what he said.

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

“To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter,” Corden wrote. “I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”

While many on the late night talk show circuit have been joking about Weinstein this week, including the likes of Saturday Night Live, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert, the only difference is they have been including strong condemnations of the alleged behavior.

It should be known too that Meyers and Saturday Night Live writer Michael Che have acknowledged on their respective shows that sexual assault and harassment are sensitive issues that are tough to joke about.

Photo credit: Twitter / @denkyuumedia