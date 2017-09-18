James Corden Slammed for Kissing Sean Spicer

James Corden is coming under fire from some of his fans after a photo was circulated of him kissing Sean Spicer on the cheek at Sunday night’s Emmys.

James Corden has been slammed after kissing controversial political aide Sean Spicer at the #Emmys https://t.co/woT1lwCABJ pic.twitter.com/2o0JQJTKkO — Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) September 18, 2017

The former White House press secretary was invited to the awards show by host Stephen Colbert and took the stage for a brief moment during the opening monologue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spicer appeared from behind a podium and parodied his claim about President Trump’s inauguration audience.

“This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period – both in person and around the world,” Spicer said.

After the show, Spicer, 45, spent time with the celebrities and actors backstage at the event. One of the TV personalities he ran into was Corden. The two seemed to be pretty friendly and many of Corden’s fans didn’t seem fond of the interaction.

Saw a picture of James Corden being all pally with Sean Spicer and now I’m angry. Let’s forgive he lied to the American people, yeah? — Adam Gulliver (@AdamGS) September 18, 2017

Get James Corden outta here. Did he kiss Sean Spicer. Gross. — breezy (@taupedaddy) September 18, 2017

One fan claimed that it was this kind of interaction between entertainers and politicians that helped President Trump make it to the Oval office.

Acting like Sean Spicer is just another funny guy is the same blurring of entertainment and politics that led to Trump becoming president. — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 18, 2017

Others bashed the idea of Spicer even being invited to the Emmys.

Steve Bannon got a 60 Minutes feature & Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up & go away”? Mmkay. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 18, 2017

The only acceptable reason to invite Sean Spicer on stage is to have a trap door open up under him — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 18, 2017

Corden posed for the photo with Spicer but refrained from posting the image to his personal social media accounts. He also hasn’t publicly commented on Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!