'Bedrock': Latest Update on Elizabeth Banks' 'Flintstones' Reboot

Fox is still working on a reboot of The Flintstones, and fans of the modern Stone Age family are wondering what to expect. It's been reported that the show will aimed at adults instead of families. However, in the latest update on the project, star/executive-producer Elizabeth Banks said that some parents won't mind showing the reboot — titled Bedrock — to their kids.

"I think we still want it to be for co-viewing [by parents with their kids]," Banks said in a June TV Line interview. "It will have adult themes, like all the greats — just like The Simpsons or South Park — but 'family-ish friendly.' I mean, I let my kids watch South Park."

Elsewhere, she noted that the series was still firmly in the development phase. She noted that she was very excited to play the grown-up version of Pebbles, the daughter from the original show. She's starring alongside other previously announced cast members Stephen Root (Fred Flintstone), Amy Sedaris (Wilma Flintstone), Nicole Byer (Betty Rubble), Joe Lo Truglio (Barney Rubble) and Manny Jacinto (Bamm-Bamm Rubble).

Bedrock is the latest project utilizing the Flintstones intellectual property. Fred Flintstone and company were MIA throughout most of the 2000s and 2010s, but Warner Bros. has brushed off the prehistoric world in recent years. Amidst some failed reboot developments, the company did release the movie The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown! in 2015. Several characters popped up in the 2021 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, and there was a kid-friendly show, Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs, that aired two seasons on HBO Max between 2021 and 2022.

Bedrock could mark a reset for the prehistoric property, being as it appears Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to reposition the franchise. The company pulled numerous seasons of the original show from HBO Max amid cost-cutting measures. The media giant also pulled Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs from the streaming service, as well. However, the franchise is still a pillar of the company's niche streamer Boomerang. That streaming service, which is an extension of the cable network of the same name, currently hosts: The Flintstones, The New Fred and Barney Show, Flintstone Frolics, The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, The Flintstone Kids, Cave Kids, the movie A Man Called Flintstone and numerous one-off TV specials.