Elizabeth Banks' 'Flintstones' Reboot 'Bedrock' Scrapped by Fox

Elizabeth Banks' adult-oriented Flintstones reboot is being kept in the stone age. Five years after it was first announced, Bedrock has been scrapped by Fox, TVLine reporting Thursday that the series is no longer in development at the network.

It is unclear why the series was scrapped, but news comes as Warner Bros. Animation forges ahead with its animated Flintstones feature, Meet the Flintstones, an origin story from The Super Mario Bros. Movie directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. According to TVLine, "Fox is open to redeveloping the project at a later date." Neither the network nor a representative for Banks' production company Brownstone Productions have commented on the news at this time.

First confirmed to be in the works in 2019, Bedrock was set to serve as a sequel series to the beloved animated series and was to follow a 20-something Pebbles. Per an official synopsis for the series, "as the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club."

Banks was set to produce alongside Warner Bros. Animation and also executive produce and voice a grown-up Pebbles Flintstone. The voice cast, confirmed in 2023, also featured Stephen Root (Barry) voicing Fred, Amy Sedaris (No Activity) as Wilma, Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Barney Rubble, Nicole Byer (Velma) as Betty, and Manny Jacinto (Star Wars: The Acolyte) as Bamm-Bamm.

Banks confirmed just last year that Bedrock was still in the works and in the development stage. The actress also teased that they wanted "it to be for co-viewing [by parents with their kids]. It will have adult themes, like all the greats – just like The Simpsons or South Park - but 'family-ish friendly.' I mean, I let my kids watch South Park."

The prehistoric series The Flintstones was created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, and ran over 160 episodes from 1960 through 1966 on ABC. It was the first animated series to air during primetime, and was nominated for the "Outstanding Program Achievement in the Field of Humor" Emmy in 1961. Bedrock was set to be just the latest Flintstones project. In addition to short-lived shows like The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, Fred Flintstone and Friends, The Flintstone Comedy Hour, The New Fred and Barney Show, and Fred and Barney Meet the Thing in the '70s, Warner Bros. made the live-action The Flintstones in 1994. The kid-friendly show, Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs, also aired two seasons on HBO Max between 2021 and 2022.