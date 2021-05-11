Kelly Clarkson's 'Hamilton' Cover Brings 'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay to Tears

✖

Kelly Clarkson brought Mariska Hargitay to tears — in a good way. The Law & Order: SVU star was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show when she admitted that she is a Hamilton super-fan, and when she witnessed Clarkson's rendition of "It's Quiet Uptown," the actress was brought to tears. In fact, Hargitay confessed that when she was a really emotional scene for her long-running hit series, that she'll listen to the song before to stir her emotions.

"I had the Hamilton mixtape on and I heard your rendition," Hargitay explained. "And I have to say, I just, it slayed me. It just effected me so deeply that still 'till this day. Sometimes I prepare in acting listening to that if it's a really emotional scene, so I just feel such an intimate connection with you on an artistic level and I just wanted to share that." Clarkson was completely taken aback, even noting that she's going to tell everybody about that compliment because she's honored that Hargitay thinks that. "Best compliment of the year," Clarkson touted.

Clarkson recently celebrated her 39th birthday on April 24, and celebrated with some sweet messages from family and friends, including Reba McEntire. "Thank you [The Kelly Clarkson Show] and to everyone for these surprise birthday messages!" she captioned the sweet two minute video with. The clip started with McEntire herself saying, "Happy birthday, girl!! When you get a minute, let's go celebrate. Love ya!" before it went into a collage other well wishes for the gorgeous singer. She took to the comment section of her own post to thank everyone who sent her some birthday love and noted that they all know how to make "a girl feel good."

Clarkson has been keeping busy lately as she's currently working on a new record that is "really great and really honest," she told Entertainment Tonight, noting that it dives into her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who she shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with. "Whatever happens [with the record], though, it is such a gift," she expressed. "Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this." Though her divorce has been public, Clarkson has done an excellent job at keeping a low profile on it, while also keeping it as candid as she can be with her fans throughout the process.