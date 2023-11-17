'Dukes of Hazzard' Stars Tease Potential Reunion

It may have been close to 40 years since The Dukes of Hazzard came to an end, but a reboot could soon be happening. The action dramedy ran for seven seasons on CBS from 1979 to 1985. Starring Tom Wopat, John Schneider, and Catherine Bach, among an ensemble cast, the series centers on "the Duke boys," cousins Bo and Luke Duke, who live on a family farm in Hazzard County, Georgia with their female cousin Daisy and their Uncle Jesse. Although a lot of time has passed, the trio still remain very close.

Wopat, Schneider, and Bach appeared at Gallatin Comic Con in Tennessee recently, where they teased the possibility of a reboot. Via Remind Magazine, Bach shared that "anything is possible" when it comes to a Dukes reunion. Considering the three are still very close to this day, it sounds like nothing is off the table.

"It's always a pleasure to spend time with John and Catherine," Tom Wopat shared. "We've been blessed to get along so well for 45 years, and the bonds are still strong. It seems the fans are always jazzed to see us together, and they show up at all ages, from 8 to 80. I would make the case that the fans have kept the show alive all this time, and it's very much appreciated by the cast. God bless them."

In 2005, there was a Dukes of Hazzard movie that was loosely based on the series. It starred an impressive cast that included Johnny Knoxville, Jessica Simpson, Burt Reynolds, Lynda Carter, Willie Nelson, and more. Although the film was a financial success, bringing in almost $110 million on a $53 million budget, reviews were not that pretty. There was also a direct-to-video prequel, The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning in 2007. If there were another Dukes of Hazzard series or movie, it's likely it would do a lot better if the original cast were involved.

Right now, it doesn't seem like anything is planned, but that could always change. It's likely if a reunion or reboot of some type would happen, it would have to have interest from both the fans and the cast. Considering the show still remains a favorite among many decades later, that may not be such a problem. Hopefully, a Dukes of Hazzard reunion or reboot happens in the future, but for now, fans will just have to hope and wait and wonder, just else the Duke boys and Daisy could get up to.