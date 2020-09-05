Jessica Simpson Channels 'Dukes of Hazzard' in Daisy Duke Photo Following Weight Loss Transformation

Jessica Simpson's new fashion campaign for her Jessica Simpson Style fashion line brought back memories of Dukes of Hazzard, as she posed in new short-shorts similar to the Daisy Dukes she wore in the film. The new campaign also features two special co-stars, daughters Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 18 months. Since Birdie was born last year, Simpson has undergone a weight-loss transformation, losing over 100 pounds. Simpson shared the new photos on Tuesday to celebrate the addition of new items on her fashion line's website. "Holding tight to what matters most and enjoying these lasting moments of sunshine," her team wrote alongside the photo with her daughters, which showed Simpson modeling a new striped romper and shoes. On Thursday, she shared another photo in the short-shorts, showing Simpson sitting in a retro van. "Summer’s last hurrah?! Still can’t believe it’s Labor Day Weekend, y’all!" she wrote. In July, Simpson showed off the results of her weight loss, sharing a picture of herself in 14-year-old True Religion jeans she found in her closet. "I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you," she wrote on July 9, the day before she celebrated her 40th birthday. The photo shocked fans and Simpson herself.

"I was in complete shock," Simpson told PEOPLE this week. "It was a good 40th birthday present. I've tried to pull those things over my hips so many times. I just thought my hips, from having babies, would never go back, but the jeans went up." Simpson said her three children with husband Eric Johnson, a former NFL player, have kept her moving "all day every day" to help her keep in shape. Simpson and Johnson are also parents to 7-year-old son Ace Knute.

During her pregnancy with Birdie, Simpson topped 240 pounds. Simpson chose not to be shy about her flaws on social media. "We're not perfect. Nobody's perfect," she told PEOPLE. "And don't let social media make you think that way because nobody's perfect. We all have our issues."

Six months after Birdie was born, she took to Instagram to announce she lost 100 pounds. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again," she wrote on Sept. 24, 2019. "Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder." After she shared the news, a source told PEOPLE Simpson was "working hard and working out and eating healthy and trying to get back in her best shape and excited for what's ahead."

Simpson recently revealed that Birdie's first word was Ace's name. She told PEOPLE all three children are getting along very well. "Oh, she is the cutest. Oh my gosh," she said. "It's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs! The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.'"

Johnson has also played a major role in helping Simpson lead a healthy lifestyle. In a SiriusXM interview, Simpson said Johnson supported her sobriety and helped her stop drinking. "People are like 'Don't you want to drink during this pandemic, oh my god aren't your kids driving you crazy,'" the singer explained. "I'm like, 'No, I do not want to drink like I have not wanted it.' I feel like that's a big blessing. Once I surrendered and gave it over I never looked back and my husband did it with me so that support was amazing."