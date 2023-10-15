Julia Louis Dreyfus Responds to 'Seinfeld' Reunion Rumors in Hilarious Fashion

After Jerry Seinfeld's tease about returning to the finale for 'Seinfeld,' his co-star was questioned about what he's on about.

The idea of more Seinfeld couldn't have been on many bingo cards in 2023, especially when humor like that is floating around. But Jerry Seinfeld sent fans into a bit of a frenzy by hinting that he and Larry David are potentially revisiting the Seinfeld finale.

According to IndieWire, Seinfeld shared the comments at the end of his stand-up show in Boston. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see," Seinfeld told the crowd.

As the outlet notes, many fans instantly looked toward the Super Bowl and a potential ad follow-up to the finale during the big game. But whatever it is, Seinfeld and David are likely the only ones who know the truth. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Seinfeld's co-star on the legendary sitcom, was asked about the moment in an interview with The Guardian and delivered a humorously frank response.

"Yeah, I just saw last night," the actress said. "And I don't know what the hell he's talking about."

It is hard to think that a Frasier-style reboot series is in the cards for David and Seinfeld. It would be too on the nose and the type of thing you'd see as a 30 Rock plot device. The very real Seinfeld reunion during season seven of Curb Your Enthusiasm, crafting a reunion episode that isn't really a reunion episode, all while it happens on another show entirely.

One thing for certain is any talk about the series finale usually devolves into a heated debate about the quality of the finale and the show's place in television history. We already got a direct follow-up to the finale on Saturday Night Live anyway. It took the form of an Oz parody when Seinfeld was hosting, sending him to the highly deadly HBO prison after the credits rolled on the finale. It obviously doesn't count, especially the part about the makeup sodomy, but it might end up being funnier than whatever Seinfeld is talking about now.