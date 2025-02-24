‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Seriously Injured in Fall: Latest on Kay Robertson’s Condition

Duck Dynasty stars Jase and Willie Robertson had an unfortunate update to share on the health of their mother, known affectionately to fans as ‘Miss Kay.’ The 77-year-old family matriarch was recently rushed to the emergency room after a “severe” fall caused a major cut on her leg.

“It was a horror show. It was severe,” Jase said on the latest episode of the brothers’ podcast Duck Call Room. He explained he was preparing to speak at an event when a caretaker sent a photo of Kay’s injury. “I was fixing to get up on stage and I see this picture of my mom, I was like, “Oh man.” I was like, “Get her to the hospital,”” he said.

According to Jase, “she falls a lot” nowadays, but is doing “pretty well” all things considered after receiving stitches for the most recent injury. Unfortunately, Miss Kay isn’t the only one of their parents whose health is rapidly declining.

The family’s patriarch, Phil Robertson, suffers from Alzheimer’s and a blood disorder. He also recently underwent a sixth procedure on his back in about a year, according to the podcast, and “mentally, neither one of them are where they once were,” Jase said.

The news comes a month after Duck Dynasty series star ‘Uncle Si’ Robertson was badly injured in a hunting accident.

The Robertson clan will next be seen in A&E’s series reboot titled Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which will center around the two brothers. It airs this summer.