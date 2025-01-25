Major ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Hospitalized: Details on Uncle Si’s Hunting Accident

A member of the Duck Dynasty clan has landed in the hospital after an unfortunate hunting accident. The news comes a little over a month since it was revealed that Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson was facing Alzheimer’s, and left a member of the family rushing to the hospital.

According to Wide Open Spaces, Uncle Si Robertson took a nasty spill while out duck hunting with friend Justin Martin and a pair of unnamed hunters. The outlet notes that Si’s injuries were serious enough to keep him from recording the latest Duck Call Room podcast episode.

“Typical Silas Robertson, he’s in a dang hurry to get out of the boat and into the Polaris, he fell,” Martin said on the latest episode. “He fell trying to get out of the boat…it’s steep right there. He went to take a long step instead of waiting on us.”

The real culprit for the injury wasn’t the steep bank or a wayward branch. Instead, the former reality TV star landed on his oxygen tank.

“He bounced right back up…he didn’t want anybody to see that he fell,” Martin added. “We get back to the clubhouse, and breakfast is done and we’re looking up and there’s no Si. He’s just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character. He ate and he was real quiet. Another red flag, right?”

Things were a bit more serious than anyone present knew and Robertson didn’t improve after he went home. Three days later, he was in the emergency room complaining of pain and sporting a low oxygen level. After going to the ER, it was determined that Robertson avoided breaking any ribs or exacerbating any serious issues. As the outlet notes, the prevailing theory is that Robertson bruised his ribs. The oxygen levels were likely a result of panic attacks as a result of the fall and the concern over any major impact. He was in and out of the facility, though, with Wide Open Spaces noting he was recovering at his home.

It would seem he'll be making a full recovery