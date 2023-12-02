'Dr. Wolf': Emmy-Winning Actress Joins Cast

The Gilded Age's Donna Murphy is heading to a new show. Deadline reports that the Emmy and Tony-winner will be recurring in NBC's upcoming medical drama, Dr. Wolf. She is set to portray the mother of Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), Muriel Landon, in flashbacks throughout the first season. Muriel "does what she does to protect her son as Oliver's dad and her ex-husband struggles with his mental health," according to the description.

Murphy is best known for her roles in the musicals Passion from 1994 to 1995 and The King and I from 1996 to 1997, winning the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for both. On the film and TV side, she voiced Mother Gothel in Tangled and can currently be seen as Caroline Schermerhorn Astor on The Gilded Age, which is airing its second season through Dec. 17. Other roles include the Gossip Girl revival, Inventing Anna, Power, and The Blacklist.

From Michael Grassi and Lee Toland Krieger and inspired by the late neurologist Oliver Sacks, Dr. Wolf follows the titular larger-than-life doctor and his team of interns who explore the human mind while working on their own relationships and mental health. Along with Zachary Quinto, the drama also stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alexander MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, and Teddy Sears.

It will still be a while until Dr. Wolf premieres, though. Due to the strikes, most new series will be held for the 2024-25 broadcast season, including the medical drama. Since Murphy is only set to recur, it's likely this won't conflict with The Gilded Age if there is a third season. It's going to be exciting to see her in this new role, especially since it sounds like it will really be digging into Oliver Wolf's background. What these flashbacks will showcase will be something to look forward to.

There is still plenty to look forward to in early 2024, but fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for a new medical drama. Hopefully, more details about Dr. Wolf will be announced in the coming months, but for now, fans will just have to be excited to see Donna Murphy in yet another series. In the meantime, The Gilded Age Season 2 airs new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. All episodes are currently streaming on Max.