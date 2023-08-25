'The Gilded Age' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer on HBO

It will soon be time to get reacquainted with The Gilded Age. Deadline reports that the HBO history drama will be premiering its second season on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The eight-episode season will kick off on Easter morning in 1883 as it's discovered that Bertha Russell's Academy of Music box bid was rejected. She spends the season trying to gain a foothold in Society and possibly have a leading role in it as well.

Other storylines will include George Russell battling the growing union at his steel plant as Marian secretly teaches at a girls' school, and Ada begins a new courtship. The Scott family faces the aftermath of a "shocking discovery," Peggy works at the NY Globe, and much more. HBO has released a trailer for the upcoming season. Fans will want to tune in because they will be in for quite the journey.

Premiering in early 2022, The Gilded Age centers on 1882 New York City's social scene, mainly focusing on the new money Russell family and established van Rhijn-Brook family, neighbors on the Upper East Side. It also shows conflicts faced by upper and middle-class workers, the Black upper class, and the domestic workers. The series stars an ensemble cast that includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Tarissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, and more.

Considering Season 1 of The Gilded Age ended over a year and a half ago, it has definitely been a long time coming for fans. It seems like there will be a lot going on when we are reunited with the Gilded Age in New York. And that's only the stuff that fans know what to expect. Even though it's been a long wait for Season 2, there was no cliffhanger at the end of Season 1. So it's not like fans have been anxiously waiting for a second season. However, the longer the wait, the harder it becomes. Now that there's a trailer and a premiere date, hopefully, these next two months will go by fast.

Fans should watch the first season of The Gilded Age now on Max. It is the only way to prepare for the upcoming second season. Don't miss the premiere of Season 2 on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET only on HBO. From shocking discoveries to courtships to secrets and more, this season will surely be one you won't want to miss.