‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Star Joe Lando’s Home Destroyed, Takes Shelter With Jane Seymour

The wildfires in Los Angeles have displaced thousands of families, including many celebrities, such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star Joe Lando. Known as Byron Sully on the CBS ‘90s Western drama, Lando shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram revealing that he lost his house in the Palisades fire, which has burned over 23,700 acres across the Pacific Palisades. He said that the Lando family is intact, humans and pets involved. And his former co-star, Jane Seymour, actually took them in.

“Thankfully, there are angels in the world,” Lando said. “We’re left with nothing except each other. My friend Jane Seymour allowed us to come over to her house and opened it up for us without any hesitation, and thank God gave us someplace to come and sleep.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Seymour played the titular doctor on the series and even though it’s been over 25 years since it ended, it’s clear that she and Lando remained close. In a statement via Deadline, she said, “My mother instilled in me from an early age that in times of great strife and struggle, reach out and help someone. Welcoming Joe and his family into our home while they try to make sense of the inexplicable is just what you do for family, and The Landos are our family.”

In 2020, Seymour and Lando reunited for the movie Friendsgiving, and it was like no time had passed. That friendship is still as strong as ever, even in heartbreaking times. Lando went on in his video to recall memories of his house that “wasn’t big and fancy, but it was our home. I worked hard on it.” He remembered walking his kids to school and how he knew people who had also lost their homes, “hard-working folks who have been living there for generations,” including his in-laws who lost their house after “40-something years.”

“This fire is evil,” Lando continued. “It’s indescribable. You know, you see people on TV who go through these things, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that must be terrible. Thank God it’s not me.’ And you know, now I’m one of those people, and if it was just us, I’d be really okay with this. But it’s everybody. It’s everything, and I’m just devastated and heartbroken for everybody, all the people we know. They don’t have houses.”