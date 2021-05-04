Dick Wolf's Next TV Show Won't Air on NBC

✖

Dick Wolf's empire of shows is expanding quickly. The same day NBC announced Wolf would helm another series in the Law & Order franchise, IMDb TV announced a new original series by Wolf titled On Call, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The half-hour drama that has been picked up straight to series follows a duo of police officers tasked with patrolling Long Beach, California, responding to a new call for action in each episode.

The series, produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, joins Wolf's laundry list of successful procedurals, which includes Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the first-season Law & Order: Organized Crime, in addition to the three Chicago franchise series and the newly-ordered Law & Order: For the Defense at NBC. Wolf also is behind the CBS FBI franchise, which adds spinoffs FBI: International and Most Wanted at the network next season.

For the Defense showrunner Carol Mendelsohn comes to the show from CSI, and will lead the Law & Order universe into the realm of attorneys at a criminal defense firm. "This new show is exciting for me personally," Wolf said in a statement, as per Deadline. "We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before."

"We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of Law & Order, which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system," added Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time."

NBC has yet to announce a release date for For the Defense, and no actors have been officially named as coming on board for the series. On Call also hasn't released details on a premiere date or casting. Wolf's latest show premiere, Law & Order: Organized Crime, has done well in the ratings during its first season so far after bringing back SVU's Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in his own series, which debuted with a crossover SVU episode. Following Stabler as he navigates the murder of his wife as he returns to helm the organized crime unit of the NYPD, the detective is diving into the underworld of New York's crime world to seek justice.