‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Status Revealed Amid New York COVID Surge

Although Fox canceled its New Year’s Eve show earlier this week, ABC is going ahead with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest next week. The network made the decision after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the ball drop in Times Square will still go on, just with fewer people allowed to attend and tighter coronavirus safety regulations. The event’s status was in question as the number of new coronavirus cases skyrocketed as the highly-contagious Omicron variant spreads.

After de Blasio’s announcement, ABC decided to continue with its plans for Rockin’ Eve, while following local and CDC protocols, reports Deadline. This will mark the 50th anniversary of Rockin’ Eve, which has become the most-watched New Year’s Eve broadcast among the major networks. Seacrest first hosted in 2005 and has been hosting solo since 2012. Last year’s broadcast had just a handful of first responders in attendance.

This year’s special is scheduled to include the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown during a portion of the broadcast live from the Puerto Rick Convention Center, where Daddy Yankee will perform. This year’s performers include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, AJR, Big Boi, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis, Måneskin, Masked Wolfe, Mae Miller, OneRepublic, and Walker Hayes. LL Cool J and Billy Porter will perform from a riverboat on the Mississippi River. Journey, Karol G and R&B star Chloe will perform from New York.

New York officials already said people attending the Times Square ball drop needed to show proof of vaccination, but the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant put the event in jeopardy. On Wednesday, officials decided the event will still go on, but only about 15,000 people will be allowed to enter an area that usually has room for 58,000. Revelers will not be allowed to enter the area until 3 p.m. ET. Everyone will need to wear a face mask and show a photo I.D. to enter, the mayor’s office said.

“This year’s holiday season may not be the one we had hoped for, but we can still have a happy holiday season,” city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi said in Wednesday’s announcement. “All New Yorkers should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Wear a quality face mask and stay home if you’re feeling sick, no matter how mild your symptoms.”