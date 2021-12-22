FOX Cancels New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast With Ken Jeong and Joel McHale

Fox canceled its New Year’s Eve show as the omicron coronavirus variant surge continues in the U.S. The network planned to air its second New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast, hosted by Card Sharks host Joel McHale and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and broadcast from New York City. Imagine Dragons, Marron 5, Pink, Billy Idol and Trace Adkins were slated to perform.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” the network said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter late Tuesday. “We will not be moving forward with Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.” The network will announce a replacement show at a later date.

The decision came days after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed some uncertainty about the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Times Square while the city experiences a surge in new coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, de Blasio told CNN he was talking with health leaders and sponsors about adding new safety measures to the ball-dropping ceremony to “make it even safer.”

The event was already restricted to people who can provide proof of vaccination. “So, we’re still in discussion. The goal, of course, is to keep it going because it’s such an important event for New Yorkers and for the whole world,” de Blasio told CNN. “But if we’re able to figure out the right formula to keep people safe, that’s what we’re working on right now. I’m hopeful. We’ve got more work to do, and [the] jury’s not back yet, but I’m hopeful.”

Several Broadway shows have canceled performances due to the omicron variant surge, while the Radio City Rockettes canceled their Christmas Spectacular show for the rest of the year. Saturday Night Live also aired a trimmed-down show on Dec. 18 with no live audience and only a handful of people in the studio. Meanwhile, major New Year’s Eve events in Los Angeles and Seattle have already been canceled.