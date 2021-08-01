'Dexter' Season 9: Major Update on 'New Blood' Production

✖

The Dexter reboot, which is titled Dexter: New Blood could be headed your way soon, as the production recently wrapped. On Instagram, Scott Reynolds, who is one of the writers on the reboot, noted that they wrapped production on the series. Dexter: New Blood is expected to premiere later this year on Nov. 7, 2021.

Reynolds posted a photo of himself and Dexter star Michael C. Hall together to mark the special occasion for the revival. In his caption, he noted just how thrilled he was to be a part of this project and, more specifically, to work with Hall. "Last night we wrapped production on @sho_dexter — Words can’t describe how honored I am to get to write for this guy," Reynolds wrote. "He’s amazing and I can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve done."

Dexter came to an end in 2013. The series ended on an interesting note, as fans had mixed opinions on the finale. As for the revival, Dexter: New Blood won't be undoing that controversial ending. Instead, the show will pick up 10 years after the events in the finale. Clyde Phillips, Dexter's showrunner, said on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, "This is an opportunity to make that right, but that's not why we're doing it. We're doing this because there is such a hunger for Dexter out there. We're not undoing anything. We're not doing movie-magic. We're not going to betray the audience and say, 'Whoops, that was all a dream.' What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years."

Dexter: New Blood reportedly has been taking a ton of creative input from the star of the series himself, the titular Dexter, Hall. According to Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment, the network only wanted to do a reboot of the drama series if they could take the show in a new direction. Thankfully, with Hall's unique perspective, they were able to do just that. Levine stated, "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that [showrunner] Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."