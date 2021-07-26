'Dexter' Season 9: Everything We Know

Dexter Season 9 is coming up fast, and fans may have a lot to catch up on if they haven't been watching for all the updates. Showtime announced a Dexter revival back in October, and since then the news has come in a steady stream culminating in a big presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Scroll down for all the details we have on Dexter: New Blood so far. Dexter ended in 2013 with one of the most controversial finales in TV history. Fans have been calling out for a do-over ever since, and star Michael C. Hall has even joined them at times. The revival promises a more satisfactory ending, with original showrunner Clyde Phillips returning. It will be a 10-episode limited series, so it will not have a lot of time to meet all of fans' lofty expectations. Dexter is based on a series of novels by Jeff Lindsay, the first of which is titled Darkly Dreaming Dexter. It then evolved independently from the storyline in Lindsay's books, so those offer few hints about what is to come. More than a few fans have been describing their binge re-watches of Dexter since the revival was announced, so attention to detail will be key on this series. Some are also watching the series for the first time, indoctrinating a whole new swath of fans into the dark world. Dexter is streaming on Showtime, which is available on its own or as an add-on for other streaming services. You can get a free trial for Showtime here. It will still be a few months before the Dexter revival makes it to our TVs, but fans are already meticulously poring over the details they have available. Here is what we know about the Dexter reboot so far. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.

Production and Release Date (Photo: Randy Tepper/Showtime) The Dexter revival is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 on Showtime. It filmed throughout the first half of the year with relatively few interruptions considering the climate of the industry, and some set photos leaked from Massachusetts and other locations. At Comic-Con, Showtime confirmed that the new season will be subtitled Dexter: New Blood.

Trailer A trailer for Dexter: New Blood premiered at Comic-Con as well, giving fans some indication of where and when the story will pick up without giving away many details. Of course, nothing can stop Dexter fans from theorizing based on every little clue they've seen.

Time-Jump It now seems relatively clear that the Dexter revival will be set 10 years after the end of the original series. Phillips was initially hesitant to be specific with this time line, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "We basically do get to start from scratch... Ten years, or however many years have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage." The outlet then obtained an official synopsis from Showtime, which read: "Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami."

Location (Photo: Randy Tepper/Showtime) It is less clear where the Dexter revival will take place. Many fans assumed that the show would pick up with Dexter Morgan living as a lumberjack in Oregon, as he was at the very end of the original series. However, Phillips told TV Insider that the reboot will begin with him "somewhere we've never seen him before." Phillips could be referring to Oregon, although technically fans have seen him there before. However, at this point that might be splitting hairs. Phillips hinted that fans should be able to see the storyline coming, saying: "We're moving forward to an ending that will be, as Chekhov said, surprising but inevitable."

Murder In that same interview, Phillips confirmed that there will be some murders to account for in the Dexter reboot, in case anyone had any doubt. The serial killer did his best to pursue a peaceful, moralistic life, but Phillips does not believe this is sustainable for his protagonist. "Dexter always has what we call 'the dark passenger' living inside him," Phillips said. "He is more grounded than he's ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die."

Continuity (Photo: Showtime) Dexter had one of the most controversial series finales in TV history, but Phillips assured THR that he is not undoing that ending. In an interview on the outlet's TV's Top 5 podcast, he said: "This is an opportunity to make that right, but that's not why we're doing it. We're doing this because there is such a hunger for Dexter out there. We're not undoing anything. We're not doing movie-magic. We're not going to betray the audience and say, 'Whoops, that was all a dream.' What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years."

Connections Phillips did send some mixed messages on how the revival will be connected to the previous seasons. He wants the new series to stand apart, without feeling completely disconnected from the original. He said: "We basically do get to start from scratch. We want this to not be Dexter Season 9." "In so far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was," Phillips went on. "It's a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that."

Hall's Input (Photo: Randy Tepper/Showtime) So far, the press releases have indicated that Hall himself will have some creative input on the direction this new series is taking. Showtime's co-president of entertainment, Gary Levine, said: "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that [showrunner] Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world." Hall himself seemed to indicate vaguely that he disliked the ending of the original series during a Reddit AMA with fans, writing that his overall feeling about where his character ended up was "probably sadness." Additionally, Phillips acknowledged that he knew Hall "was not completely satisfied with" the ending during his THR interview.