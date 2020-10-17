'Dexter' Revived, and Fans Are Absolutely Losing It
On Wednesday news of the upcoming Dexter revival first broke, and since then fans have not stopped celebrating on social media. The acclaimed series was canceled in 2013, and is now returning for a 10-episode reboot on Showtime, as first reported by TV Line. For die-hard fans of this crime drama, this is a welcome surprise.
Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter Morgan for a limited series revival on Showtime. Executive producer Clyde Phillips is returning as well, this time serving as showrunner. The revival series is set to begin production in the winter, with a release date in fall of 2021, assuming there are no major delays. Many fans are especially excited because they hope that the revival will correct the controversial ending of the original series.
Surprise Motherfucker.— Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) October 14, 2020
Dexter is an infamous example of a good show with an unpopular ending, often listed with others like Lost, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones. When the Dexter revival was announced, some fans posted their hopes that the show would simply ignore the controversial ending, but Phillips said that that will not be the case. He discussed the topic at length in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast.
Still, there are fans that have faith in the series, and believe that 10 new episodes can only serve as a good thing overall. Here is a look at how Dexter fans are handling the news of the revival.
Timing
Dexter always has a way of cheering us up. pic.twitter.com/tAUE9F7eGp— Showtime (@Showtime) October 16, 2020
So #2020 to bring back a serial killer.— guesswhatchickenbutt (@Heather_P_NYC) October 17, 2020
Many fans wrote that the return of a beloved show is exactly what they needed in a tumultuous year like 2020. Some suggested that that was the point — that Showtime was turning back to a beloved franchise that was sure to draw an audience rather than taking a risk on something new.prevnext
Ending
the ending sucked anyways soooo I might be tuning in https://t.co/ukaEzeCARc— lover boy (@piscestearss) October 17, 2020
I loved the show but the ending could have been better. So glad they want to correct that pic.twitter.com/pchg9OuZf3— Mister J 🃏🐯🕸🏹🦇⚡ (@LegionApplepie) October 16, 2020
Some fans were able to take a glass-half-full view of the revival in relation to the unpopular ending, feeling that if new episodes were released, the original ending would no longer be the ending, and that the new ending could be better.prevnext
Rewatch
Randomly started watching this again and into the 3rd season this gets announced 💉🩸...Some of the best TV by far https://t.co/v0kicSglVt— Lewis Alfonso (@LX_Alfonso) October 17, 2020
Time to rewatch @SHO_Dexter— Granty poo (@GRANTyouatweet) October 17, 2020
I guess this is a good time to rewatch Dexter again! The new season can't come soon enough! 😍 https://t.co/Ni00H6QFKl— Courtney Christine (@Courtuhkneekay) October 16, 2020
For many, the news of a revival was all they needed to justify a binge-rewatch of the original series. FYI, Dexter is streaming on Netflix as well as Showtime right now.prevnext
Other Shows
Maybe Smallville can get that Dexter treatment 👀 pic.twitter.com/RKYaIg6cYD— Gavin (@gjkcentral) October 15, 2020
Of course, fans of other shows saw this revival as a sign that such projects could work, and they hoped to see their personal favorite get picked up as well. Many went back much further than Dexter to pick out shows they believe deserved another season.prevnext
Characters
i literally don’t care if she died she can be a ghost or something just please bring her back thank you— adri ミ☆ (@yangswilson) October 15, 2020
so is hannah mckay coming back or https://t.co/Sgt3wALGlO— 🤷🏼♀️ (@broodysawyer) October 16, 2020
Meanwhile, fans flooded official Showtime accounts with tweets, comments and pleas for what they wanted to see in the series. Overwhelmingly, they wanted to see Debra return for the revival in some form or another.prevnext
Return to Form
I really hope it’s season 1-3 dexter vibes and not the bullshit we got in the last season. https://t.co/A3C1GFIwCt— J✨ (@jasssy_2) October 16, 2020
Fans called out the "vibes" they wanted the new season of Dexter to embody, comparing it to past seasons of the show. Many expected the writers and creators to draw more from the earlier seasons than the latter half of the original series.prevnext
Other Cancellations
COVID cancellations are inevitable, i'm just...........paying attention to who's getting more chances and who isn't, is all i'm saying https://t.co/wIJUvwijNf— Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) October 14, 2020
Finally, TV fans couldn't help but put the Dexter revival side-by-side with recent cancellations — of which there are many due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a time when so many shows are getting axed, some wondered if it was the right time to invest in a revival rather than the other series that are holding on for dear life.prev