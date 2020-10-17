'Dexter' Revived, and Fans Are Absolutely Losing It

On Wednesday news of the upcoming Dexter revival first broke, and since then fans have not stopped celebrating on social media. The acclaimed series was canceled in 2013, and is now returning for a 10-episode reboot on Showtime, as first reported by TV Line. For die-hard fans of this crime drama, this is a welcome surprise.

Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter Morgan for a limited series revival on Showtime. Executive producer Clyde Phillips is returning as well, this time serving as showrunner. The revival series is set to begin production in the winter, with a release date in fall of 2021, assuming there are no major delays. Many fans are especially excited because they hope that the revival will correct the controversial ending of the original series.

Dexter is an infamous example of a good show with an unpopular ending, often listed with others like Lost, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones. When the Dexter revival was announced, some fans posted their hopes that the show would simply ignore the controversial ending, but Phillips said that that will not be the case. He discussed the topic at length in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast.

Still, there are fans that have faith in the series, and believe that 10 new episodes can only serve as a good thing overall. Here is a look at how Dexter fans are handling the news of the revival.