‘Dexter: New Blood’ Showrunner Won’t Commit to Franchise’s ‘Absolute End’

For the past nine weeks, Dexter: New Blood has been keeping fans at the edge of their seats with its limited series. But on Sunday night, everything will change in the Dexter Morgan universe. Following plenty of nail-biting moments filled with secrets and bloody kills, the show is about to have its (second) grand finale on Jan. 9 on Showtime. But will it really be the end of America’s favorite vigilante serial killer?



Dexter Daily, a comprehensive fansite devoted to the series notes how in November, showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips spoke to The Hollywood Reporter‘s podcast TV’s Top 5, claiming that the series picking up from its contentious 2013 finale should not be considered a “limited series” but rather a “revival.” Phillips even goes on to say that audiences shouldn’t rule out a Season 2.

“Let me say this to answer that: Never say never. I could’ve said yes or no. I’m saying never say never. Anything can happen and I’m not going to commit to the fact that this is the absolute end of the franchise. I think that’s a pretty revealing answer,” he said. As for the upcoming episode “Sins of the Father” airing Jan. 9, Phillips says the episode will be “surprising, inevitable and satisfying.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During an interview with Hall and his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum this past November ahead of their European tour, the multi-award-winning actor teased to PopCulture.com most mischievously with a grin with his hands behind his back that audiences will “maybe” get the closure they’ve asked for. Later admitting how he doesn’t want to spoil too much of what is to come, Hall assures audiences and fans it will be a daring finish after the prickly series finale in 2013. “I think it will be — yeah I think we will end up doing something that’s a bit more definitive, and bold and hopefully satisfying with people,” he said.

With Dexter‘s return exciting fans, Hall previously dished on the upcoming series to NME that he has “never returned to a job after so much time” as he has with this one. “Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that, and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him,” he said later admitting the 10-part limited series might not exactly be the end either. “I’m reluctant to say ‘Definitely,’ you know? Let’s see. What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

Dexter: New Blood airs its finale on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime with the episode also streaming on the Showtime app. For more on Dexter Morgan, Michael C. Hall and everything you need to know about the show, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.