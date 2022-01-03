‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale Trailer Teases Nail-Biting Conclusion

The Dexter: New Blood season finale is only a week away, and a new trailer for the big episode is teasing a nail-biting conclusion. The 10-episode revival is possibly coming to an end next Sunday as there is currently no word on whether or not the show will continue, or if this is really the end for everyone’s favorite TV serial killer. [Please note: Spoilers below for Dexter: New Blood.]

In a trailer for the final episode, Dexter and Angela are discussing the fire that burned his cabin down, which she believes was thr result of arson. She asks Dexter if her can think of anyone who would have wanted to hurt him, and he replies, “No one comes to mind.” However, it’s clear he already knows that it was Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown). As the teaser continues, we hear Dexter refer to himself as a “Phoenix,” and telling his teenage son Harrison, “The world needs us.” At the end, Dexter appears to be standing for a mugshot, potentially implying that Dex might wind up behind bars.

In the most recent episode of New Blood, Dexter and Harrison discovered Kurt’s bunker, where he has preserved woman he’d killed over the past few decades and put them in display cases. Kurt figured out that Dexter had uncovered his secret and attempted to skip town. While he was packing his bags, Dexter and Harrison showed up, with Dexter tranquilizing him and knocking him out. Kurt then wakes up tied to a table in his “trophy” room, where Dexter carries out his ritual and kills Kurt.

As Dex ad Harrison were surveying Kurt’s “trophy” room, they discovered that Kurt had murdered another character involved in the story: Molly Park (Jamie Chung), the true-crime podcaster who came to Iron Lake to investigate the case of the missing women for an episode of her podcast, Merry F—ing Kill. While there, she got close with Police Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), who Dexter is dating now. At one point, she had lunch with Kurt and went back to his cabin with him, the same cabin where he kept and killed his victims. Suspecting something was up, Dexter followed them and ended up saving Molly’s life.

Later, Molly and Angela had a heated exchange in the sheriff’s office, which ended with Molly leaving upset. It was presumed that she went back to Los Angeles. However, in Episode 9, while Dexter and Harrison were discovering Molly’s body in Kurt’s morbid “trophy” room, Angela was investigating the B&B room she’d stayed in while visiting Iron Lake. Fans can see how the story plays out when the Dexter: New Blood season finale airs next Sunday, Jan. 9, only on Showtime.