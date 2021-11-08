‘Dexter: New Blood’ Sees Death Re-Enter Dexter Morgan’s Life

Dexter: New Blood is giving fans a chance to see what Dexter Morgan has been up to for the past decade, and in the season premiere on Showtime we get to see death re-enter his life. Episode 1 of reveals that Dexter has been murder-celibate since we last saw him in the final season of Dexter. This time around, Dex is far less prepared for his big kill, as it was clearly much more impulsive than usual.

Dexter, now going by Jim Lindsay and working at a sporting goods store in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake, is forced to sell a high-powered gun to Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson). Matt is the son of Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), Iron Lake’s unofficial mayor, due almost entirely to his wealth and financial investment in the community. We eventually learn that Matt has a dark past, which includes lying about his role in a boating incident that claimed multiple lives. After having to interact with Matt on more than one occasion, far too many for Dexter to suffer without incident, he finally unleashes his Dark Passenger after Matt kills a sacred White Buck. Having to work with what he has, Dexter constructs a makeshift kill room in his shed and carries out his ritual.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to Hall, the Dexter revival also features former series actress Jennifer Carpenter, who reprises her role as Dexter’s late sister Deb. This time around, however, Deb is serving as Dexter’s inner voice, replacing their dad, Harry (James Remar) who is also dead. We will also get to see John Lithgow return this season, once again playing Arthur Mitchel, the Trinity killer.

Hall previously opened up about the new season of Dexter and seemed to imply that more episodes could be approved in the future. Speaking to NME, Hall talked about the revival and was asked if this will mark the end of the franchise. “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see,” he replied. “What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

Hall also offered some thoughts on how it has felt to step back into the role eight years after the original run ended. “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels,” he said. “It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

To see what happens to Dexter next, tune into Dexter: New Blood every Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Those hoping to watch can get a free trial offer by clicking here for all the details!