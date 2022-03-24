‘Derry Girls’ Season 3 Trailer and First Look Image Released

The third and final season of the beloved comedy Derry Girls is coming this year, and the U.K.’s Channel 4 dropped the full trailer this week. No release date has been announced yet, or when it will hit Netflix in the U.S. and other international locations, but the presence of a trailer implies that it will be sooner rather than later. It’s been almost three years since the release of season 2, and it appears that Derry Girls is still as fresh and funny as ever.

This final season will follow the exploits of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and James (Dylan Llewellyn) as they attempt to graduate from Lady Immaculate College in the ’90s. Set against the societal upheaval of The Troubles, the raucous teens are also dealing with crushes, the hilarious and imperious headmistress Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney), and figuring out where they fit in the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the show got bittersweet news when showrunner Lisa McGee announced that Season 3 would be the show’s final season as well. While it is a common practice of Netflix to cancel a series after three seasons, McGee assured fans that this had always been her plan. “It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series,” she wrote on Twitter when she made the announcement. “Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window in time.”

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me,” McGee continued. “It has been an honor to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and special thanks to Channel 4 — the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.”

“Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure,” McGee concluded. The first two seasons of Derry Girls is available to stream on Netflix.