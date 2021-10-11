Beloved Netflix Series Ending After Season 3

Fans of Netflix‘s Derry Girls got bittersweet news when showrunner Lisa McGee announced that season three would be the show’s final season as well. Filming for the series began at the beginning of October and the final season is expected to air in 2022.

While it is a common practice of Netflix to cancel a series after three seasons, McGee assured fans that this had always been her plan. “It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series,” she wrote on Twitter when she made the announcement. “Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window in time.”

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me,” McGee continued. “It has been an honor to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and special thanks to Channel 4 — the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.”

“Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure,” McGee concluded. Season 2 of Derry Girls was released in 2019 and was a surprise hit for Netflix, and fans have been impatiently waiting for the next round of episodes, but COVID-19 causes serious production delays.

Actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, provided an update on the beloved series following a group of friends in the early ’90s navigating the turbulent Northern Ireland Troubles. In an interview with the Radio Times, McSweeney admitted all she can really say about Season 3 production is that the cast and crew are “hoping to do it this year.” But it as been a “scheduling nightmare” so far. “Lisa [McGee, the creator] doesn’t want to compromise on quality, obviously, but I think we’re all very impatient to get it done for very obvious reasons,” McSweeney said in the interview. McSweeney further said she hopes Season 3 will happen before her character Sister Michael “dies,” further joking, “I don’t know. That’s the really exciting thing about being an actor; I don’t know where she’s going to end up – that’s down to Lisa’s ideas, but whatever she gets up to, she will be suitably unimpressed.”