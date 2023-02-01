Ashton Kutcher Admits He Was 'F—ing Pissed' Over Ex Demi Moore's Memoir

Ashton Kutcher admits he was "f-king pissed" when ex-wife Demi Moore released her memoir Inside Out in September 2019. The That '70s Show alum, 44, opened up about the impact the book's release had on his family with wife Mila Kunis in a new Esquire feature published Tuesday, but noted that he didn't "want to open anything up in that realm."

"I'd finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila and my life and my family," said Kutcher, who shares daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, with the Family Guy star. "And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids' school." Kutcher continued that there are still no hard feelings between him and Moore, however, adding, "I don't want to open anything up in that realm."

Kutcher and Moore, 60, were married from 2005 to 2013, and their turbulent marriage was plagued with difficulties Moore had with alcoholism throughout. In her memoir, the G.I. Jane actress accused her ex-husband of influencing her relapse, saying that she didn't believe her alcoholism was "real," which led her to try and show she could drink moderately.

"I didn't think, 'This is a kid in his twenties who has no idea what he's talking about.' Instead, I cast about for justifications for his argument," Moore wrote. During her 45th birthday party, the actress continued that she almost drowned after getting too drunk in a hot tub, which infuriated Kutcher. His response was "also confusing," Moore noted. "Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction."

The Ranch alum and Moore separated in 2011 and settled their divorce two years later, which felt like a wholesale f-king failure" to Kutcher. "Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce," he told Esquire. "You failed at marriage." Kutcher soon found love again while dating Kunis, 39, in 2013. The two would go on to tie the knot in 2015 and go on to welcome two kids together.

"The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talent, her skills, her gifts," the Punk'd host explained of his timeline with Kunis. "I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her." He continued of reconnecting romantically with his former That '70s Show co-star, "We already knew all of each other's dirt," adding that his wife is "so much cooler" than him.