Jewel Staite Teases Revival of Beloved Series

Could drama series The L.A. Complex be making a return over 10 years since the series ended? Jewel Staite, who starred in the Canadian drama, which aired on The CW in the States, teased to TVLine that while she gets asks about a second season of space Western drama Firefly, which only aired for one season in 2002, she says there's "a better chance of L.A. Complex than there is of Firefly."

"There's been rumblings and talk about that with [L.A. Complex creator] Martin [Gero] a little bit over the last few years in the hopes that maybe we could get to do that again someday," Staite admitted. The series, which sees Degrassi: The Next Generation alum Cassie Steele once again playing an aspiring actress, only this time she is named Abby Vargas, who moves to LA from Canada. It follows the lives of 20-year-olds living in the same apartment complex in the city, just trying to make it in the entertainment industry.

The cast also included Jonathan Patrick Moore, Joe Dinicol, Andra Fuller, Chelan Simmons, Benjamin Charles Watson, Dayle McLeod, Michael Levinson, and Georgina Reilly, and was created by Martin Gero. After it was announced in 2012 that Much and Bell Media hadn't picked it up for a third season, The CW soon announced that it also wouldn't pick it up, making it officially canceled. However, even though it has been almost 11 years, Jewel Staite is still very much interested in continuing the series, as is the rest of the cast.

"For all of us that were a part of that show, it's like the one that got away kind of," Staite continued. "It was so unfinished when it was left off, and just feels like we could have kept going for a while. It's the kind of show that just gets zanier and zanier, too, as time goes on, like a juicy sort of guilty pleasure kind of show, and it felt that way to work on it, too."

Nothing is concrete, and when a reboot was eyed by The CW in 2018, Martin Gero confirmed in 2020 that the project was dead, according to TVLine. It's possible that things could change, and it sounds like everyone would still be on board, likely depending on how the story would go. With the Nexstar ownership, The CW has been reworking its lineup and adding in a lot more acquisitions and even a few new series, so maybe in the near future, an L.A. Complex series will be part of that. Or, at the very least, maybe it will return to its home on CTV/MuchMusic in Canada because that would be better than nothing.