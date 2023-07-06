Drake Reveals He Got High Right Before His 'Degrassi' Audition

Drake revealed that he "got high" with friends "right before" his audition for Degrassi: The Next Generation. He posted a voice memo on Instagram where he seemed to be pondering the big questions in life and reflecting on some of his biggest crossroads. He seemed to be wondering if things could have turned out differently for him.

"Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I've never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing," Drake said in a somber new clip on Instagram. "The idea that one day life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question like, sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought. And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times."

"I go back to this day when I was like, 13 or 14," Drake continued. "I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life and before my audition, I went to this kid's house and I out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition. And I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I'm still high, maybe I'm in some coma, and this is just like me playing out my ideal life."

"And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes," Drake concluded. The 36-year-old rapper is still promoting his debut poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, which was published on June 24. While the work there is generally vague and impersonal, this allusion to Drake's past might be enough to entice some fans to check out his latest work.

Drake played high school basketball player Jimmy on Degrassi from 2001 to 2009, famously spending much of that time in a wheelchair after Jimmy is shot and left paralyzed from the waist down. Drake never shied away from his teen drama roots as he got serious about his music career, though he seems to be stepping away from both music and acting in his first foray into publishing.

Drake's book is available now through his website but is not in bookstores and does not seem to ahve gone through the usual publishing industry routine. His music is available on most major streaming apps, and fans can re-watch Degrass: The Next Generation now on Max.