Watch ‘Deadliest Catch’ Exclusive Clip: Almost Overboard

Deadliest Catch has shown fans some close calls in the past, but in an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s new episode, a deckhand almost goes overboard.

The scary moment comes after the crew of the Cornelia Marie are attempting to haul in some pods during a massive downpour and rocky waters.

As one of the deckhands is pulling a buoy into the boat, the pod attached to it sinks and nearly pulls the 35-year-old down into the raging sea. Luckily, he was able to get free with the help of a number of the other crew members and seems to mostly have walked away with no serious injuries.

While this particular instance did not see any loss of crew, that hasn’t always been the case for the series.

Back in 2017, the Destination — a Deadliest Catch ship — sank in the Bering Sea, claiming the lives of crew members Raymond Vincler, Charles Glenn Jones, Kai Hamik, Larry O’Grady, Darrik Seibold, and Captain Jeff Hathaway.

In a recent exclusive interview with PopCulture.com prior to the Deadliest Catch season 14 premiere, Captain Jake Anderson — of the Saga — spoke about the tragedy and how deeply it had affected him.

“It gets scary when you have to pass by that area,” Captain Anderson said, adding that some very rare rough weather caused him to have to sail very close to the are where the Destination was eventually located.. “I was constantly passing it when I had to anchor up, [which] people will see. And when you’re running from weather and you’re around that area, it’s chilling, you know?”

That part of the sea isn’t just a terrible warning of how dangerous the waters can be, Captain Anderson explained, as it also serves as a solemn reminder of the close friends he lost.

“The funny thing is that everyone calls me a screamer, but my hero was ‘Hollering Jeff Hathaway,’ who was the captain of the Destination,” he said. “So it was a big hit for the fleet; it was a big hit for me personally, along with [the loss of] my good friend Larry [O’Grady].”

“It’s really hard,because Hollering Hathaway … he was the first person to ever offer me a real job as a captain,” Captain Anderson continued, later adding, “So I miss him dearly and the whole fleet does.”

To see the full new episode of Deadliest Catch, fans will have to tune into the Discovery channel, Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

