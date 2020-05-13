'Dead to Me' Fans Shocked by 'Sons of Anarchy' Star's Cameo

Dead to Me fans got a big surprise with its second season of the show when a former Sons of Anarchy star brought out a shocking cameo in the Netflix series with actress, Katey Sagal. The series, which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, respectively, detail two women who find their lives entangled over the course of some bizarre and tragic events. But among the events, Judy gets the surprise of a lifetime with her mother being back in her life.

With the sophomore season finding the two women struggling in their friendship, with Judy eventually driving out to visit her mother in prison. It is then revealed that her mother, Eleanor Hale, is played by none other that Sagal, who spent six years on Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller Morrow. Notably, Sagal was also Applegate's on-screen mom in the classic sitcom Married... with Children. Fans of Sagal were very surprised to see her turn up on Dead to Me, and they have been weighing in on Twitter. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!