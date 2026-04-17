Disney Channel Star Returning in Guest Role

A Disney Channel star is returning to his roots.

According to Deadline, Gregg Sulkin will reprise his Wizards of Waverly Place role as Mason Greyback in the four-part conclusion of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place this summer.

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Sulkin was introduced as Mason, a werewolf, during Season 3 of Wizards of Waverly Place, recurring through the fourth and final season as Alex’s (Selena Gomez) love interest. He also appeared in the reunion special, The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, in 2013. As of now, it’s unknown how Mason will return or how many episodes Sulkin will appear in, but more information will likely be released in the coming months.

Attention werewolves: Gregg Sulkin returns as Mason Greyback in the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, coming this summer to Disney+ and Disney Channel 🐺 pic.twitter.com/f9J2oHiuCI — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) April 16, 2026

It was announced earlier this month that the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place would be ending this summer with a four-part event. In the final episodes, “Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.”

In addition to reprising her role as Alex Russo in multiple episodes, Gomez will also make her directorial debut with the premiere episode. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Rick Williams, Gomez, and Henrie.

Photo by Eric McCandless/ Disney Channel via Getty Images GREGG SULKIN, SELENA GOMEZ

Aside from WOWP, Sulkin is known for his roles as Liam Booker in the MTV series Faking It from 2014 to 2016 and Chase Stein in Hulu’s Runaways from 2017 to 2019. Additional credits include The Kollective, The Six Triple Eight, The Throwback, The List, World on Fire, Pretty Smart, This Is the Year, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, Status Update, and Don’t Hang Up.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 3 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has not been revealed, but production recently started, so it may not be long until that’s announced. The first two seasons, along with all four seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, are streaming on Disney+. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s four-part conclusion event will premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel.